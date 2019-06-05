PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- What if you had a church or a center for the arts to visit and all you needed to do was cross the street.
It seems like a simple task. I mean, all you have to do is find the nearest crosswalk. You know, the one with the signs?
The only problem, and it’s a big problem, is that the drivers are refusing to yield.
Now, what if you are a person who uses a wheelchair? Trying to cross can be a huge problem.
This is what happens to the residents of Deck Park Vista Apartments near downtown Phoenix.
Spending hours watching an intersection at the apartments, I saw drivers ignore the state law by not yielding for pedestrians at a marked crosswalk.
According to residents, there was a recent upgrade to the crosswalk. The city added new signage near the crosswalk, where drivers should yield.
Despite that this isn’t a highly traversed crosswalk, it’s still a dangerous one. It's even riskier for those with disabilities.
