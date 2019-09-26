CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Red light running is a very dangerous problem all across the nation, and Arizona has the highest number of red light runner incidents in the country.
Most people don't understand that turning right on red light can be considered running a red light if the driver fails to stop before making the turn.
Arizona Family's Stanley Roberts rode with traffic officer Jeremy Logan of the City of Chandler Police department as they look for red light runners.
The common form of red light runner are people who are making a right hand turn. Most drivers never realize that a stop is a legal requirement with any turn on red.
In Chandler the fine for running a red light is $260 and two points on your driving record.
