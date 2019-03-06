(3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is ranked in the top 5 cities for red light runners. However when you think of drivers running red lights, right hand turns don't usually come to mind.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving]
In the West Valley, in the cities of Peoria, Glendale and Sun City, Stanley Roberts observed drivers ignoring drivers education 101 where drivers are required to come to a complete stop before proceeding.
In comparison, Stanley Roberts showed drivers side-by-side, one turning right on a green light and one turning right on a red light if it wasn't for the difference in the lights it turn was identical. So basically, drivers are making right turns on red lights like they are looking at a green light. Not only is that illegal, it dangerous and could account for many of the crashes.
The fine for running a red light in the City of Glendale is $212 but the cost in other cities may vary.
