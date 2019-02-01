SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - The WM Phoenix Open is an annual event at the Tournament Players Club located in Scottsdale where top level golfers compete and raise money for local charities. The WM Phoenix Open is nicknamed the greatest show on grass not for its golf, but because of its craziness from the crowds.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving]
It's not your typical golf tournament, in fact you probably won't see anything like this except for the Bay 2 Breakers race held annually in San Francisco.
Stanley Roberts spent some time at the Phoenix open and lets just say this is not your typical golf report, you might say it's far from typical.
