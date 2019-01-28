CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) - While not wearing a seat belt alone might not get you pulled over, it could draw the attention of a law enforcement officer. If that happens and you violate another traffic law, like forgetting to use your turn signal, you could at that point get pulled over and even cited for one or both violations.
Arizona law enforcement is constantly watching the roads, looking for drivers violating traffic law. Some laws are minor, and some are major. A cracked windshield is another reason you could be pulled over.
Stanley Roberts rode with traffic specialist Eddie Cuthbertson for a day to observe what could get a driver in trouble, outside of the normal problems like speeding and distracted drivers.
