TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Is there a scooter war in Tempe, or is it just people randomly vandalizing equipment?
Something is going on in the City of Tempe where Zapp rideshare electric scooters and bicycles are showing up with cut electric cables, cut drive belts and damaged helmet bags.
[WATCH: Hey, scooter violators! Don't get 'Caught Misbehaving' in Tempe]
Stanley Roberts saw multiple bikes and scooter that were vandalized. He also spoke to a witness who claimed he personally observed people riding bikes and scooters into Tempe Town Lake. One of the bikes he pulled from the lake was a Zapp Scooter.
The City of Tempe says the habit of illegally dumping scooters and bikes into Tempe Town Lake has been happening since the rideshares came to the city. If there is, in fact, a scooter war, it's not about pricing. It seems to be over territory.
(1) comment
Hyenas, all of them.[scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.