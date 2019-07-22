At Tempe Town Lake, our Stanley Roberts watched people do damaging things to the rideshare bikes and scooters available to them.

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Is there a scooter war in Tempe, or is it just people randomly vandalizing equipment?

Something is going on in the City of Tempe where Zapp rideshare electric scooters and bicycles are showing up with cut electric cables, cut drive belts and damaged helmet bags.

[WATCH: Hey, scooter violators! Don't get 'Caught Misbehaving' in Tempe]

Stanley Roberts saw multiple bikes and scooter that were vandalized. He also spoke to a witness who claimed he personally observed people riding bikes and scooters into Tempe Town Lake. One of the bikes he pulled from the lake was a Zapp Scooter.

The City of Tempe says the habit of illegally dumping scooters and bikes into Tempe Town Lake has been happening since the rideshares came to the city. If there is, in fact, a scooter war, it's not about pricing. It seems to be over territory.

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Stanley exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

robertscomputer
robertscomputer

Hyenas, all of them.[scared]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.