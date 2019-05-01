After seeing the first segment on illegal U-turns in Chandler, a viewer sent an email asking me to look at Ray Road and Pennington Drive where drivers were ignoring two "No U-turn" signs.

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Drivers in Chandler appear to like making illegal U-turns so much that it's worth another "Caught Misbehaving" segment.

This time it's dedicated to an intersection a few blocks away from where we held the first segment. 

In the last segment, I was with one traffic officer from the Chandler Police Department. This time I was with two Chandler Police officers and tickets were issued.

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

Stanley exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences.

