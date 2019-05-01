CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Drivers in Chandler appear to like making illegal U-turns so much that it's worth another "Caught Misbehaving" segment.
[WATCH: Chandler drivers caught misbehaving by police when making illegal U-turns]
This time it's dedicated to an intersection a few blocks away from where we held the first segment.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving]
After seeing the first segment, a viewer sent an email asking me to look at Ray Road and Pennington Drive where drivers were ignoring two "No U-turn" signs.
[WATCH: Drivers ignoring no U-turn signs in Chandler]
In the last segment, I was with one traffic officer from the Chandler Police Department. This time I was with two Chandler Police officers and tickets were issued.
