PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Everyone using a disabled parking spot are required by state law to have displayed a valid disabled parking placard, even if the driver is only going to be sparked in the spot for a brief moment. The registered owner must be with the placard and it cannot be loaned out or resold.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving]
Stanley Roberts goes searching for people who are misusing placards in Phoenix and confronts them. One person was using an expired temporary placard that wasn't displayed properly, in fact it was folded under some papers.
Another was an Lyft driver who was using the disabled access isle as a waiting area, there was another car with an altered placard which expired in 2017. Plus, there was a woman with no placard, using the disabled space to pick up ice.
