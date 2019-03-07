TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Truckers are supposed to know the rules of the road and follow all regulatory signs. Regulatory signs are signs, which are usually written in black and white.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving]
In this case, there is a sign on 99th Avenue as trucks leave the Pilot Truck Stop instructing truckers to turn right. The sign reads "Trucks No Left Turn on 99th Ave", but Stanley Roberts caught dozens of trucks ignoring the signs.
The sign was installed to keep traffic flowing by not having big rigs block the entire roadway. Roberts was able to convince one driver to do the right thing.
