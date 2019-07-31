PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Stanley Roberts looks back on memorable stories of July 2019, including the Lava River Cave located in the Coconino National Forest in Flagstaff, Arizona.

He also looks at a segment that received dozens of emails about two double sets of double-yellow lines in Phoenix. The viewers claimed he got the story wrong.

In actuality, the viewers were referencing a turn lane and not the divided highway that featured in the segment.

Stanley also rides with the DPS Casa Grande Division educating drivers about the new hands-free law.

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences.
 
 

Stanley exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences.

