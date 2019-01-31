PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When you have a driver’s license that doesn’t expire for 30 years, you tend to forget some of the rules of the road. In this case, it’s something called two sets of double yellow lines, which signifies an invisible wall you should never cross.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving]
However, in Phoenix no one seems to know what that means because at Indian School Road and 7th Street you will find drivers ignoring that law over and over again.
Stanley Roberts talked to one driver who didn’t even know the law existed and another driver who just didn’t care. You should never cross two sets of double yellow lines that are four feet or more across. If you do, the fine is $179 and points on your record, which will make your insurance go up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.