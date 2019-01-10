TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) - There is a ban on anything motorized on Arizona State Tempe Campus. It's a ban that has been in effect for years, and the ban includes electric scooters.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving]
However, if you look around the campus, it's almost impossible to tell there is an actual ban. Stanley Roberts spent time on the ASU Tempe campus and found people riding scooters all around the campus. The University is currently trying to educate the students and faculty on the rules, next will be enforcement.
One student said as long as the scooter companies keep dropping the off, they will keep riding them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.