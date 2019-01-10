Stanley Roberts and his Caught Misbehaving camera headed to ASU where a ban on electric scooters might be in place, but enforcing it is a whole other ballgame.

TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) - There is a ban on anything motorized on Arizona State Tempe Campus. It's a ban that has been in effect for years, and the ban includes electric scooters. 

However, if you look around the campus, it's almost impossible to tell there is an actual ban. Stanley Roberts spent time on the ASU Tempe campus and found people riding scooters all around the campus. The University is currently trying to educate the students and faculty on the rules, next will be enforcement. 

One student said as long as the scooter companies keep dropping the off, they will keep riding them. 

