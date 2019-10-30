SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- White Castle opened its first restaurant in Scottsdale, and it seems like the whole world showed up at the same time.
On opening day, the lines were eight hours long. Even as the days moved on, the walk-up lines were up to two hours long, and the drive-thru line was two to three hours.
White Castle is a family-owned chain with over 375 stores. It's famous for its sliders that people buy by the hundreds.
We sent Stanley Roberts over not to eat burgers but to watch the shenanigans that were afoot around the restaurant.