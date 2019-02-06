(3TV/CBS 5) - The center lane, also known as the suicide lane or the center left turn lane, is on many of the roadways in Arizona. The purpose of the lane is to allow drivers to make left hand turns without impeding the flow of traffic.
The problem is, many drivers are now using the center left turn lane as a lane of traffic, often rolling down for more than a quarter mile. Often they have their blinkers on to give the impression that they are about to turn.
That move is illegal and dangerous, viewers have emailed Stanley Roberts about the problem, and ironically, he noticed the problem too. There is a fine for using the center turn lane improperly in Phoenix. It's $179 plus points. And if you get in a crash, you could be found at fault.
