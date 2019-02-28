GLENDALE, AZ (CBS 5/3TV) - Stanley Roberts goes searching for items to furnish his new apartment in Phoenix. But he can only pick up household goods from off the street.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving]
In his own unique way he searches the streets of Glendale looking for whatever items he can fine. He locates mattresses and couches, although one needed some tender loving care. On one street he finds a large hot tub.
The point Roberts is trying to make is all the items found should never be on the streets in the first place, it's actually called illegal dumping and it's illegal in all of Maricopa County.
