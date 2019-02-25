PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- This was a brief conversation I had with a driver who was stopped by an officer after being caught speeding on a freeway recently in the Phoenix Metro area.
ROBERTS: I do a segment called Caught Misbehaving... and why am I talking to you?
DRIVER: Because I was speeding?
Yes, just about everyone speeds. Some of us are aware of our surroundings and others, well let’s just say... are not, but I always like to get the side of the driver who gets pulled over.
Here is a brief conversation with another driver.
ROBERTS: We got behind you and you were doing 82 m.p.h., what happened?
DRIVER: The alarm was going off at work and I’m the only one that gets called. And I’m like, I’m the only one.
The driver, although issued a ticket, was given a break for the main reason she was pulled over.
TROOPER: OK ma’am, I’m giving you a warning for your speed. I did write you a citation for no proof of insurance, OK? As long as you show the court the current insurance card, they dismiss it.
Now to be fair, the trooper and I were in an unmarked police cruiser. But according to Trooper Stevens, even when he's in a fully marked DPS cruiser, drivers will blow his doors off.
Fines vary from county to county, but in Maricopa County a speeding ticket can be as much as $300 along with three points tacked onto your driver's license. I give this advice to drivers: Slow down... Don't get caught misbehaving.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.