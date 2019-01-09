SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Scottsdale just approved an ordinance limited when and how electric scooters can be used with the city limits. Although, most of the ordinance doesn't address the safety factor. Scooters can be rode on the sidewalk as long as the rider yields to pedestrians, and scooters cannot be driven on streets where the speed limit exceeds 35 miles per hour.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving]
According to Scottsdale Fire Department, there has been more than a dozen injuries related to scooter crashes. The scooters companies strongly encourage riders to use helmets. However, Arizona does not have a helmet law.
