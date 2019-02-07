PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Across the Valley, you’ve probably seen missing poster signs for cats, dogs and other things like taxes or "we’ll buy your home."
But those signs could end up hitting your pocketbook. Why? because the City of Phoenix considers any unapproved or homemade posters on utility poles and other City property as blight.
So, what’s considered blight? The rules on the books in Phoenix say anything taped, stapled, glued or tied to City property is illegal.
It’s no different than tagging or posting stickers on City property or vandalizing a mural.
On the City website it reads: “The purpose of the Sign Ordinance is to provide fair, comprehensive, and enforceable regulations that will foster a good visual environment for Phoenix.”
There is a solution: Get a permit from the City or rely on internet companies to get the word out about their products.
More info: https://www.codepublishing.com/AZ/Phoenix/html/PhoenixZ07/PhoenixZ0705.html#705
