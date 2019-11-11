PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Potholes. The name alone seems to provoke outrage and frustration from drivers, bicyclists and even pedestrians.
Stanley Roberts received an email from a viewer who was upset about the sheer amount of potholes and worried that the city is not doing its job.
Phoenix is 570 square miles. So, there is no way the City of Phoenix or any city for that matter, can know every issue. Thus, this is where you come into play.
Report any issue to the City of Phoenix Street Maintenance department. We are all in this together, so do your part to help stomp out potholes. To keep potholes from becoming too big, the City suggests people call (602) 262-6441 or visit this website.