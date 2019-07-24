TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Usually, a war between companies includes who can offer the best services or the lowest prices. However, something is going on in Tempe and at the Zapp RideShare, Inc office outside the city limits.
Arizona's Family showed you a video of vandalism of e-scooters and e-bikes with wires and belts being cut. There were also reports of scooters and bikes getting dumped in Tempe Town Lake. Now, a video surfaced of a break-in at the Zapp headquarters in Tempe. Caught on security cameras, the burglary occurred in the early morning.
There is an issue with scooters on private property where Zapp set up stations for the storage of scooters. Claiming scooters are disruptive, apartment complexes are trying to keep them off their property. One apartment complex showed Stanley Roberts how scooter riders cause property damage by doing burnouts in the hallways and elevators.
