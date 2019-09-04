GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In Glendale, Stanley Roberts of Arizona's Family investigates illegal dumping.
"Over the years, I learned that if you see a 'no dumping' sign sometimes accompanied by a 'security camera in use' sign, to me, that means there is a problem with illegal dumping," said Roberts.
[WATCH: Caught Misbehaving: Illegal dumping and ditching in Glendale neighborhood]
Near the intersection of 67th Street and Glendale Avenue, he found piles of illegally dumping in alleys around the neighborhood.
People who live around the neighborhood say it's a result of people not caring, and larger trash cans being replaced by individual garbage cans.
Illegal dumping, if left uncleaned, tends to create more issues. It's called the "Broken Window Theory," which says that visible signs of crime, like illegal dumping, create an urban environment that encourages further crime and disorder.