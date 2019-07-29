CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- On April 22 a law went into effect banning the use of a hand-held device without a hands-free device.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety's Casa Grande district conducted an enforcement detail to educate drivers on using mobile phones. Only warnings will be handed out until 2021. After, drivers could be subject to fines for violating that law.
[WATCH: DPS troopers educate drivers about ban on cellphone use while driving]
Stanley Roberts rode along briefly with DPS trooper Castille as he looked from dangerous driving habits. Drivers drifting on the road could be a sign of an impaired driver. Since distracted drivers mimic someone driving under the influence, they are pulled over.
