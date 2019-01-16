PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix is over 500 square miles wide, and currently there are only four people who actively monitor drivers using or misusing disabled parking placards city wide.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving]
In part two of a three part series, Stanley Roberts rides around with COPS which stands for Citizens On Patrol, a volunteer division of the Phoenix Police Department. Lee Christensen is one of the volunteers who inspects and issues tickets when people attempt to use altered, expired, fraudulent, or no placard at all while parking in disabled parking spaces.
Disabled placards help drivers with visible and invisible disabilities gain closer parking spaces.
If you wish to volunteer, here is the link with more information: https://www.phoenix.gov/police/neighborhood-resources/volunteer
I don't even know how half the people that own those placards even get them in the first place. If you can walk unassisted from your car to the front door, you don't need one.
