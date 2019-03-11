TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in 2015, the City of Tempe adopted a de facto hands free law, whereas drivers could still use their phones as long as they weren’t considered a menace on the roads.
Fast forward to 2019, and now the rules have changed.
The City of Tempe wants to change the culture of dangerous habits about using your phone while driving.
The updated hands-free rules are that drivers cannot hold their phones for any reason when they are driving or even stopped at a light.
I tried to educate drivers about the updated rules in Tempe and talked to some drivers with fairly colorful results.
Before long, traffic tickets of up to $500 could be handed out to drivers who ignore Tempe's new hands-free ordinance.
There is a possibility of a statewide testing and driving ban being adopted, but for now, each city creates its own hands-free laws.
