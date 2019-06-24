If you visit almost any of the light rail platforms, you will see people ignoring the signs and crossing the tracks.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The signs on the Light Rail are clear: "Do Not Cross Tracks."

In fact, that warning is posted on the Valley Metro Light Rail tracks all around the Phoenix metro area.

However, if you visit almost any of the Light Rail platforms, you will see people ignoring the signs and crossing the tracks.

[WATCH: Phoenix light rail riders caught misbehaving when crossing tracks]

I spent some time at the Indian School/Central Ave platform watching people ignore the "do not cross the track" signs.

Some people claim the design of the tracks makes it easy for people to ignore the signs.

If caught crossing the tracks, you could end up facing a fine of up to $500.

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Stanley exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.