PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The signs on the Light Rail are clear: "Do Not Cross Tracks."
In fact, that warning is posted on the Valley Metro Light Rail tracks all around the Phoenix metro area.
However, if you visit almost any of the Light Rail platforms, you will see people ignoring the signs and crossing the tracks.
[WATCH: Phoenix light rail riders caught misbehaving when crossing tracks]
I spent some time at the Indian School/Central Ave platform watching people ignore the "do not cross the track" signs.
Some people claim the design of the tracks makes it easy for people to ignore the signs.
If caught crossing the tracks, you could end up facing a fine of up to $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.