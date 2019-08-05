Do you know what to do if a dust storm blows through? Our Stanley Roberts gave drivers a pop quiz.

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In Arizona, dust and sand storms are most commonly caused by either thunderstorm outflows or the slopes in the hills that often cause an increase in wind speed over a wide area.

[WATCH: Do you know what to do if caught in an AZ dust storm?]

Some people call them Haboobs, while others call simply call them dust storms. However, if you're driving and get caught in a dust storm, do you know what to do to prevent crashes? 

Stanley Roberts conducted a Caught Misbehaving Pop Quiz to see how much people know about driving in a dust storm.

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Stanley exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.