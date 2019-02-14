GLENDALE, AZ - On Feb. 7, the City of Glendale enacted a new ordinance making hands-free driving a requirement. Hands-free means drivers are not permitted to hold their phones while operating a motor vehicle.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving]
Stanley Roberts explains how the hands-free law works and shows how many drivers he found who were in violation of that law. He even spots a Valley Metro bus driver texting with a bus full of passengers
The State of Arizona does not have any cell phone laws in the books, but other cities like Phoenix have enacted ordinances with partial bans. A couple cities have full bans, like Surprise, and now Glendale.
The first offense is $250.
Dear Stanley and Sean - I got the impression that you guys think the Glendale "no texting" law is too harsh on drivers. 225 dollars. Do you guys remember the deaths from this activity? It seems like a few weeks ago there was a policeman killed by an admitted texter. I see people on their phones and want them to stay off of them. Am I being a crazy old man or are you guys missing the point of that law? I am sorry if I have misunderstood you, I must be dreaming.
