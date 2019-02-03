WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 30 miles outside of Phoenix is the small town of Wittmann. It’s a small town with a big problem. People are driving all the way out to Wittmann to discard their household goods and trash.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving]
Stanley Roberts met up with two residents of Wittmann. They have made a personal effort to keep the desert clean, but it’s been an uphill battle. People are dumping everything from trash, to mattresses to dead horses, and yes, even a boat.
They want Maricopa County to not ignore the problem and enforce the laws on the books.
