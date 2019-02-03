Residents around the Wittmann area are tired of cleaning up after desert dumpers.

WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 30 miles outside of Phoenix is the small town of Wittmann. It’s a small town with a big problem. People are driving all the way out to Wittmann to discard their household goods and trash.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving]

Stanley Roberts met up with two residents of Wittmann. They have made a personal effort to keep the desert clean, but it’s been an uphill battle. People are dumping everything from trash, to mattresses to dead horses, and yes, even a boat.

They want Maricopa County to not ignore the problem and enforce the laws on the books.

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Stanley exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.