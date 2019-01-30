The City of Chandler does not have a hands-free law on the books, so officers rely on something called "safe and prudent."

CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) -- Distracted driving can include anything from curling your hair to lighting a cigarette to looking at your phone while driving.

The problem is many things can create dangerous driving conditions.

The City of Chandler does not have a hands-free law on the books, so officers rely on something called "safe and prudent." That means the safest speed for reading emails or texting while driving is zero miles per hour.

[RELATED: Caught Misbehaving: Why am I being pulled over?]

I rode with Officer Eddie Cuthbertson of the Chandler Police Department while he enforced the traffic laws regarding distracted drivers.

[MORE: Caught Misbehaving]

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Stanley exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.