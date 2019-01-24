AHWATUKEE (3TV/CBS 5) - At the entrance to the Pima Canyon Trailhead are a series of signs, one reads you are in a City of Phoenix park… All pets must remain on leash and the pet waste must be cleaned up.
However, if you walk around the trail, there is dog litter everywhere. And it's not just at the Pima Canyon Trailhead. Five miles away it’s the same issue, trash from people and dog litter.
What's even more disturbing, little doggy bags are all over the place. To be fair here, they are picking up after their dogs. The problem is, they are leaving doggy bags all over the place (and not the kind with food in them).
