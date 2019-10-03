CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- No driver's license, no address, no social security number.
[VIDEO: Driver cited in Chandler for not having valid license]
That's what Officer Jeremy Logan of the Chandler Police Department encountered when he pulled over a man during a recent traffic stop.
The driver was stopped for turning right on red without stopping first.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts]
But when asked for his ID, all the driver could produce was a Department of Corrections card.
So Officer Logan was tasked with finding out who this driver was.
When all the usual ways of identifying the man had failed, Officer Logan called for another officer who has a unique tool to help identify the driver.
The tool is called Morpho, which is basically a fingerprint reader used for people who are already in the corrections system.
In other words, if someone has been convicted of a crime, their fingerprints are in a database available to law enforcement.
In the end, the driver was identified and cited for three violations: running a red light, no driver's license on his real name and a suspended license on his assumed name.