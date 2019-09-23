In Gila County in the Tonto Basin, there is an abandoned rest area, which by itself is not an issue. However, the question was raised as to why it's still why is it still closed and why can’t it be reopened?
[VIDEO: Trash piles up at Arizona rest stop]
Stanley Roberts of Arizona's Family takes a look at a rest stop where Highway 87 and highway 188 intersect, to the north is Payson and to the south mesa and in between nothing else
So, what happens is, many people bypass the city of Payson and there’s no more restrooms for about 75 miles
So, what they do go on down the road to one of the of roads and use the restroom there.
The problem, it’s not a real restroom, it’s the bushes hundred if not thousands of people have turned the Tonto basin into a giant toilet.
A lot of times they leave toilet paper and everything else and it becomes a health hazard.
In some places, it goes above and beyond just trash, there’s graffiti, and tagging yes illegal dumping in an area that some people might describe as god country
Due to the budget in 2009, Arizona closed over a dozen rest stops and this stop never reopened left behind empty trash cans, a stuffed bear and a memorial of two fallen DPS troopers.
Well now, Arizona has a billion-dollar surplus, maybe they could consider re-opening the Mazatzal rest stop