TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- What if I told you the rules for electric scooters are about to change? If I told you changes were coming statewide, you would probably be less inclined to believe me.
So, for the sake of believability, let’s just focus on the city of Tempe. Downtown, to be specific!
Well, have you noticed just how many people are riding their scooters on the sidewalks? Well, soon, in Tempe, that could be a thing of the past, at least in the downtown section.
In the downtown area, where there are bike lanes, the scooters will be required to use the bike lanes.
Under new proposed guidelines. scooters would be given all the rights and responsibilities of bicyclists, which means they must ride with the flow of traffic.
They will be required to yield to pedestrians.
Those 18 and under must use a helmet… which ironically, brings me to the new dog in the scooter fight… Zapp scooters and electric bike where they upped the game.
