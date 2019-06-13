TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- In Arizona, it is illegal to cut through a parking lot to avoid a traffic light.
However, that doesn't seem to stop drivers from risking a pretty hefty fine and two points on their license!
We saw some drivers taking that illegal shortcut near the corner of 48th street and Broadway Road at the border of the city of Phoenix.
The problem has gotten so bad that business owners at the Butte Business Center have put up "slow down" signs.
And one business owner claims there have been at least two different head-on crashes in the parking lot.
