PHOENIX (CBS 5) - If you're thinking about speeding in Phoenix, keep this in mind, the next car you might go rolling past might just be a traffic officer.
[WATCH: Phoenix police catch drivers speeding]
Stanley Roberts continues his series with his ride-along with Det. Robert Corueil of the Phoenix Police Department's Traffic Bureau when he targets speeders on city streets. Speed is one of the leading causes of crashes citywide.
[RELATED: Riding with Phoenix police to catch drivers misbehaving]
One driver sped by the detective at 60 miles per hour. After he was stopped, it was determined he has no insurance. Another driver was 15 miles over the posted speed limit. He claimed he was heading home for lunch.
[RELATED: Truck drivers caught misbehaving in Phoenix]
(1) comment
Deep and meaningful.
One driver sped by the detective at 60 miles per hour. After he was stopped, it was determined he has no insurance. Another driver was 15 miles over the posted speed limit. He claimed he was heading home for lunch.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.