A Phoenix Police detective was stopping drivers who were going too fast on city streets.

PHOENIX (CBS 5) - If you're thinking about speeding in Phoenix, keep this in mind, the next car you might go rolling past might just be a traffic officer.

Stanley Roberts continues his series with his ride-along with Det. Robert Corueil of the Phoenix Police Department's Traffic Bureau when he targets speeders on city streets. Speed is one of the leading causes of crashes citywide.

One driver sped by the detective at 60 miles per hour. After he was stopped, it was determined he has no insurance. Another driver was 15 miles over the posted speed limit. He claimed he was heading home for lunch.

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

(1) comment

Tuishimi
Tuishimi

Deep and meaningful.

