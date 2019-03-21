PHOENIX (CBS 5) - A Phoenix Police transport van is parked at the 24th and Jefferson streets just before the sun sets. It's there for a reason. Because soon it will be full of people heading to jail.

As a Valley Metro eastbound light rail train approaches and the doors open, a series of events take place. First, Valley Metro security officers run a sweep to check to make sure people have paid either the full fare, which is $2, a day-long pass for $4 or the youth and senior fare which is $1. If the rider paid their fare, they get to keep riding. However, if they didn't, they get checked further.

The Phoenix Police Department police assistance conducts the checks, sometimes during these checks people caught end up having outstanding warrants where they are handcuffed, searched, and hauled off to jail. The kind of transit sweeps happen on a daily basis, and Stanley Roberts was invited to attend this one.

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Stanley exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.