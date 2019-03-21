PHOENIX (CBS 5) - A Phoenix Police transport van is parked at the 24th and Jefferson streets just before the sun sets. It's there for a reason. Because soon it will be full of people heading to jail.
As a Valley Metro eastbound light rail train approaches and the doors open, a series of events take place. First, Valley Metro security officers run a sweep to check to make sure people have paid either the full fare, which is $2, a day-long pass for $4 or the youth and senior fare which is $1. If the rider paid their fare, they get to keep riding. However, if they didn't, they get checked further.
The Phoenix Police Department police assistance conducts the checks, sometimes during these checks people caught end up having outstanding warrants where they are handcuffed, searched, and hauled off to jail. The kind of transit sweeps happen on a daily basis, and Stanley Roberts was invited to attend this one.
