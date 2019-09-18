PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Terry Johnson, but most know him as the "Bury My Son" panhandler. He stands on Phoenix streets holding a sign with reads "Please Help Me Bury My Son."
[WATCH: 'Bury My Son' panhandler explains why he's asking for money]
The problem is he's been holding signs like this for many years — people who see him feel like he's been playing on people's heartstrings to make money.
Caught Misbehaving's Stanley Roberts, acting on a tip from a viewer, caught up with Johnson to get his side of the story. According to Johnson, despite the sign, he is no longer trying to raise money to bury his son.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Notorious panhandler spotted in west Phoenix]
Johnson says he is running a foundation to pay for the funerals of other parents who have lost their children. Johnson even provided a phone number to call for more information on the foundation. Johnson also claimed that he was undergoing a federal background check and once that is done, his "Help Bury My Son" foundation would go worldwide.
However, after investigating Johnson's claim and calling the number provided, no information could be found. This is the first time anyone from the media has had an extensive talk with Phoenix's most notorious panhandler.