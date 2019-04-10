CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three suspected ATV bandits thought they got away scot-free in Chandler. They did everything in their power to go undetected.
They walked in from a neighbors lawn and quietly rolled out the quad to avoid the door cameras. But they didn't realize when they rolled the ATV around the corner, they stopped right smack in front of some pretty high tech cameras.
The video showed a white pickup truck and a red ATV rolling into the frame. Then it showed three people, including a woman, lift the ATV on the back of the pickup. One of the cameras caught the license plate, but it turns out the pickup truck was also stolen.
Stanley Roberts spoke to the victim who says the ATV had just been renovated and it had sentimental value. They just want it back!
If you know who the three people are in the video, call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.