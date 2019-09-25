NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS5)--In the State of Arizona, there is a law that targets drivers that willfully make bad choices as it relates to flooded streets.
When the Monsoons hit Arizona, drivers get caught in flooded streets and freeways often by accident. Usually when this happens, many drivers end up getting stranded and have to be rescued.
[WATCH: Caught Misbehaving takes a closer look at the Stupid Motorist Law]
Then, there are the people who knowing go around barricades in to flooded streets, then ending up getting rescued.
Stanley Roberts looks at the difference from accidentally to intentionally entering flooded streets and what legally constitutes a stupid motorist.