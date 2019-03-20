PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The reverse lanes (aka suicide lanes) were created to help the flow of traffic on 7th street and 7th Avenue in Phoenix during the morning and evening commute hours.
However, with the increase of traffic in Phoenix and the increase in distracted drivers, what was once helping traffic, could in fact be making bigger problems.
At key intersections on 7th street there are no left turn signs between the hours of 6 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., so left turns are not permitted.
Those signs are being ignored by drivers who claim they didn’t see the signs or forgot which direction left turns are not allowed.
Stanley Roberts caught several driver misbehaving in the reverse lanes. Watch the video in the player above.
