TEMPE, AZ (CBS 5) - Mill Avenue District in Tempe is to some considered the party spot.
The district sits in the shadow of Arizona State University, so you get a lot of college students showing up to blow off some stress from classes. The district also gets tourists and visitors from different parts of Arizona.
However, when you have large crowds, sometimes you have problems with people misbehaving. For instance, one woman attempted to used an ID to get into the club. The problem was it wasn't her ID. After the Tempe Police Department got involved, it was determined that she was underage.
Fights often break out, and when that happens, Tempe police put those people in adult time out. Adult time out is when the people involved get hauled off to jail.
