PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police said they need the public’s help in finding a man who tried to rifle through mailboxes at an apartment complex in South Phoenix.
Sunday afternoon security cameras caught the man pulling into the Southpoint Apartments, located near Southern and 40th Street.
[WATCH: Security camera catches man trying to break into mailboxes]
The video shows the man circling the lot before making his move.
All of it, police said, with a stolen U-Haul truck.
"He was one of those opportunists. He didn't realize how extensive the camera system is,” said John Taylor, the apartment’s manager.
Taylor was in for a shock when postal workers told him his mailboxes were damaged.
"It's a screwdriver that he starts with and goes back and gets a heavier tool,” Taylor said.
Given that the crime happened on a Sunday, the man committed a felony for absolutely nothing since mail isn’t delivered that day.
"If this guys out there, with tools, driving around, looking to break in... who knows what he might do?!” Taylor said.
Police and postal investigators are trying to find out who man is.
For breaking into something so small, the penalties for mail theft are anything but.
According to U.S.P.S, mail pirates face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.