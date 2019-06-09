MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--A Valley man says he caught a porch pirate in the act.
The incident occurred Friday afternoon at an apartment complex near McKellips Road & Country Club Drive.
Mesa resident Michael Parisi said he ships items around the world for a living and the items outside his door were meant to be picked up.
[VIDEO: Woman steals package from Mesa apartment]
But the woman seen in the video got to it first.
The security footage shows a woman walking a small dog and walked up to
Parisi's door.
The woman glances around and picks one of them up. She then walks away.
Parisi told Arizona's Family Saturday that the package was an envelope that was supposed to be sent to France.
The items that was inside the package was a gold, religious pendant, worth more than $100.
If you recognize that woman, you are urged to contact Mesa police.
(3) comments
A pendant worth more than $100,000 and the guy's going to leave it on his porch to be picked up by some delivery company? And he lives in an apartment complex? Lol, yeah right.
If you set something that expensive at your doorstep, you deserve to get it stolen. She is too lazy and stupid to get a job, so that must make her a dumbocract.
well everything I need is just a job to make enough money to get out of this state since is getting worse of Chicago however I want to thanks the Phoenix Police and the Governor to keep our City safe ( sarcasm )
