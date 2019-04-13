PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police are asking the public to help them find a woman who climbed through a McDonalds drive-thru window.
[VIDEO: Woman caught on camera jumping through Phoenix McDonalds drive-thru]
The incident occurred back on March 3 at a McDonalds near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.
Police say the woman jumped through the drive-thru window. When she was inside the restaurant, she assaulted a clerk and took some food without paying.
The suspect is being described as Hispanic woman, her age between 25-35 years old. She is about 5 foot 4 inches, weights about 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
The woman was last seen wearing a yellow and gray jacket and gray pants.
If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speakers.
