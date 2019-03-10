TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's not something you see every day: a wild coyote in the middle of a street playing with a dog in a Tempe neighborhood Sunday morning.
An Arizona's Family viewer captured the encounter on camera as the coyote and her neighbor's Airedale chased each other in the street. The neighborhood is near Price Road and Southern Avenue.
The video showed the coyote wagging its tail and the two seemingly playing together like they are old friends.
The viewer said she was somewhat nervous being close to the coyote, but it seemed more tame than terrifying.
It would be nice if there had been some research on coyote behavior done as this is not playing. The pack sends out one to tire out the dog and lure it back to the den or wherever the rest of the pack is so it's easier to kill. Very misleading story.
