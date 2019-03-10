An AZ Family viewer recorded video of a wild coyote and her neighbor's dog playing together in a Tempe neighborhood on Sunday morning. (Source: Courtesy of Cassandra Collett)

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's not something you see every day: a wild coyote in the middle of a street playing with a dog in a Tempe neighborhood Sunday morning.

An Arizona's Family viewer captured the encounter on camera as the coyote and her neighbor's Airedale chased each other in the street. The neighborhood is near Price Road and Southern Avenue.

The video showed the coyote wagging its tail and the two seemingly playing together like they are old friends.

The viewer said she was somewhat nervous being close to the coyote, but it seemed more tame than terrifying.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

MandolinAZ
MandolinAZ

It would be nice if there had been some research on coyote behavior done as this is not playing. The pack sends out one to tire out the dog and lure it back to the den or wherever the rest of the pack is so it's easier to kill. Very misleading story.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.