PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A burglar was caught on camera targeting an auto shop in north Phoenix.
ToyoMotors general manager Jesus Castro has watched the surveillance video over and over again, and it's pretty clear the thief who broke into his business this week was no amateur.
"I would say he's definitely done this a few times before," said Castro.
If you take a close look you can see the crook smash the glass on the front door of the store, then crawl through.
He immediately goes to the front desk where he uses a metal bar to bust into the top drawer and steal a stash of cash and credit cards, then take off.
The thief is in and out of the place in less than 30 seconds.
"I hate to think it was a customer, but it very well could have been," said Castro. "When customers come in and pay cash, we don't hide that we put the cash directly in the drawer. We close it, lock it, and they see it."
The auto repair business at Bell Road and 28th Street in Phoenix does have an alarm and security system, but the crime happened so fast the crook was long gone by the time police arrived.
The thief did his best to avoid looking directly at the security cameras.
Castro wonders if the same guy who busted into his place is responsible for other recent break-ins nearby.
"We've had a couple shops tell us they've been hit recently, in the last couple weeks," said Castro. "I don't think he's done. I don't think he's finished what he's doing."
If you have any information about this crime contact the Phoenix Police Dept.
