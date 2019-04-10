GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A home surveillance camera caught a trampoline flying through the air in the intense winds on Wednesday.
It happened in a neighborhood near Elliot and Recker roads.
"I got home from the dentist office with the kids, went up to my bedroom, I look out the window-- there's a trampoline in their pool," Sara Do said.
[WATCH: High winds make trampoline fly]
She lives next door to where the trampoline landed.
After realizing who the trampoline belonged to (her neighbor on the other side), Sandra pulled up her surveillance videos.
"Worst case scenario popped into my mind, I'm just very thankful nobody got hurt," she said.
Sandra said that normally, at the exact time this happened, her children would have been in the backyard playing on the play set, which was damaged by the trampoline.
"First thing they do is they start climbing on this. There are three little girls I have and they just-- their whole time is just congregated around this, on or around this toy structure-- and yea, we were at the dentist. It was their 6 month cleaning for all four of them, and thank goodness we weren't here," she said.
The owner of the trampoline was thankful she and her kids were also running errands.
"They're outside a lot at that hour. I mean, it's right after school. They want to get out their wiggles," Margaret Barlow said. "What a blessing that it didn't hurt anybody."
Barlow said it looks like the trampoline will have to go to the dump once they get it out of the pool.
