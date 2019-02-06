MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - A trailer with $10,000 worth of furniture inside was stolen from right in front of a Mesa man’s home -- and the owner caught it on camera.
In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Ameer Sweiss lost a lot. The trailer itself was worth about $10,000, too, so really he’s out about $20,000. The trailer had been parked right outside the home near Brown and Power Roads Monday. It was already loaded up, ready for a delivery on Tuesday morning, but when Sweiss woke up, it was all gone.
When he realized he’d been robbed, he immediately turned to his Nest camera where he first noticed somebody who he thinks was scoping the place out.
“The guy came on his bike. He went up and down the street multiple times,” Sweiss said. “They were watching. They were watching what was going on. They knew what they were doing. They knew what they were up to. It’s not like they decided to pass by and do something stupid that night.”
Later, a truck backed right up to the trailer and two people started hitching it up. Sweiss thinks they must have broken the lock off, and then they forgot something important.
“The hitch was still on the ground over here,” he explained, pointing to the street. “And then you can see how it like engraved the pavement.”
The truck later stopped to lift it up a few feet. Later cameras at nearby Red Mountain High School captured the truck – with the stolen trailer – heading towards Loop 202. Mesa Police are investigating, but they don’t have any suspects yet.
“What bothers me most is not the trailer, not the items in it. It’s somebody actually invading my privacy, coming to my house. That’s pushing the limit,” Sweiss said.
