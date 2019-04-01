TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Tempe couple’s cactus is missing an arm after a thief lopped off one of its limbs early Saturday morning.
“It’s just strange,” said Paul Haworth, whose home security camera caught the whole thing.
Haworth says he isn't totally sure what sort of cactus is growing in his front yard. The house’s previous owners planted it, and he and his wife decided to keep it.
“Yeah, it does tie the yard together!” Haworth laughed.
But early Saturday morning, a mysterious man walked up to the cactus around 2:30 a.m., looked around, then made his move and broke off an arm.
Taking a limb off a cactus is a common way to propagate a new succulent, but the episode has plant experts perplexed.
“I’ve never heard of someone stealing them before,” said Matthew Whitfill of Whitfill Nursery in Phoenix. “That’s the first time I’ve ever heard of somebody yanking them out of somebody’s yard.”
Meanwhile, Haworth has other ideas to why this man might've wanted a piece of his plant.
"The person might've mistook this for something called a San Pedro Cactus which is mildly hallucinogenic,” Haworth said. “And they might have thought this was something they could get high off of. That's one possibility. I'm not saying it's the only possibility. But 2:30 in the morning it kind of does add up a little bit."
And while Haworth says he’s not sure what variety his cactus is, he’s pretty sure of what it isn’t.
“It’s definitely not a San Pedro,” Haworth said.
Meanwhile, Haworth says he and his wife aren't actually mad at the cactus vandal. He says they would've gladly loaned him an arm if only the man would've come at a normal hour.
“It’s not a big deal,” Haworth said. “We would’ve been totally fine giving them a piece of the cactus.”
