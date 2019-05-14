BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It was quite the slithery surprise: Monday, a Valley woman caught a video of a snake sliding its way out of her car grill.
And while it might have been shocking, snake experts say there’s nothing to really be afraid of. The snake caught on camera is a common gopher snake. They rarely bite and aren’t venomous.
[WATCH: Buckeye woman gets surprised by a snake slithery out of her car]
“Since it’s getting so hot outside, snakes are looking for a cool place to kind of stay out of the sun,” said Katelyn Garcia with the Phoenix Herpetological Society.
That might be under patio furniture, in a bush, or in this case, in a car grill.
“For our rattlesnake trainings, we always talk about making sure things are clear underneath before you’re going to pick them up with your hands,” Garcia said.
Because unlike a run-in with a gopher snake, encountering a rattler can really bite.
Though, in this case, the snake just moseyed off on its own.
“As long as you just keep your distance, you should be just fine,” Garcia said.
(2) comments
‘Cobra’?
It looks more like Kia.
